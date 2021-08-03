Compared to what we have become accustomed to, this week in sneakers is relatively slow. But maybe it’s for the better. We can finally take a collective sigh of relief that we don’t need to enter dozens of raffles and take dozens of Ls for once. The slower week doesn’t mean there aren’t still some solid pairs dropping in the coming days though.

Pharrell and Adidas are celebrating a milestone for N.E.R.D. with a new NMD Hu, Adidas is unveiling a brand new Instampump Fury x ZX mashup, Nigo’s Human Made is dropping more sneakers with the Three Stripes, Levi’s has its own New Balance 992 on the way, and Undefeated is dropping off another set of Dunk Lows and Air Force 1s.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.