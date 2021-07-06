Still searching for that perfect pair to cap off your summer sneaker rotation? Nike, Adidas, and Jordan Brand are all dropping off some solid options to consider throughout the upcoming week.

The releases kick off this Wednesday when the women’s Air Max Furyosa becomes available for the first time. That will be followed up on Thursday by the “Laser Orange” Dunk Low, “Polka Dot” Air Max 90s, “Neon Yellow/Magenta” Air Huarache, and the debut of Donovan Mitchell’s Adidas D.O.N. Issue #3. This week’s releases conclude on Saturday morning with the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 3.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.