With Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in the books, that means that summer is unofficially here. If you are in need of some new sneakers to add to the rotation for the warmer weather, there are plenty of worthwhile options to choose from this week.

Things kicks off on Wednesday with the “Laser” Air Max 90 and “Higher Learning” Mimi Plange x LeBron 18 Low. On Thursday, shoppers can look forward to two more retro colorways of the Dunk Low and the return of the OG “Court Purple” Air Jordan 1. Friday morning will see the arrival of the “Miami Nights” LeBron 8 V2 Low and “Stepover” Reebok Answer 4 retros. The releases wrap up over the weekend with the “Taupe Light” Yeezy 500, Nike “Ky-D” collection, “Electric Green” Air Jordan 6, and Fragment Design x Nike Dunk High.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker release below.