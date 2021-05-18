In search of some new pairs to add to your summer sneaker rotation? This week is full of solid options worth considering.

Things kicks off on Wednesday with a wider launch of the “Horus” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 and the “Photon Dust” Dunk Low. On Thursday, Luka Doncic’s “Cosmic Deception” Air Jordan 35 Low hits select stores. That will be followed up by the “Barely Green" Dunk Low and “Red Monogram” pack from Casablanca and New Balance on Friday. This weekend’s big drops are the “PSG” Air Jordan 7 and “Flash Orange” Adidas Yeezy QNTM. The notable sneaker releases also start early next week with the “Coconut Milk” Women’s Air Jordan OG and “What the P-Rod” SB Dunk Low, both arriving on Monday morning.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.