From sneakers inspired by weed to some of the latest Air Jordan collabs from notable collaborators like Aleali May and A Ma Maniére, there are plenty of sneakers to choose from this week.

Things kick off on 4/20 with the release of the “Towelie” South Park x Adidas Campus 80s. On Wednesday, LeBron James’ latest Air Max 95 hits select retailers along with the highly-anticipated “Raised by Women” A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3. Aleali May’s “Califia” Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT and the BBC x Adidas x Reebok Instapump Fury Boost “Earth and Water” pack are dropping this Thursday. Friday features the “Hawaii” Nike SB Dunk High Pro, Brain Dead x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2, Eric Emanuel x Adidas Forum High, and Cardi B’s latest collection with Reebok. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “42” Air Griffey Max 1, “Legend Blue” Air Jordan 11 Low, and “Bright Blue” Adidas Yeezy Boost 700.

Check out the complete guide to this week’s best sneaker releases below.