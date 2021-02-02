This Sunday marks the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl Sunday. To mark the occasion, Jordan Brand is dropping a special colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Low the day before in case anybody wants a special pair of kicks to lace up for the big game.

Other big releases this week include the "Cosmic Fuchsia" Ambush x Nike Dunk High, Cardi B x Reebok Club C collection, and "Cream" Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu. Dime and STORY mfg. will also be dropping off their own collabs with Reebok, Nike will be giving a new look to its classic Air Force 1, and the Air Jordan 5 has been outfitted in an extra reflective makeup as well.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.