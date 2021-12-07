Still looking for the perfect pair of sneakers to give to that special person in your life this holiday season? Chances are, a lot of you have been waiting for the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 retro happening this weekend to fill that void, but if you are in search of something a bit different there are some other great pairs to consider that are releasing this week as well.

Other drops include a purple Blazer Low from Sacai and Kaws and trio of metallic low-tops from Nike including the Dunk Low and Air Max 97. New Balance also has a fairly busy week ahead. Collaborations with Rich Paul, SNS, and Casablanca are all slated to release in the coming days.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.