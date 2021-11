One of the most antcipated collaborations of 2021 arrives this week, courtesy of Virgil Abloh.

Along with Abloh’a two colorways of the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low that are slated to release on Friday morning, this concise week of sneaker drops also features standouts like the white “Gundam” Nike SB Dunk High, “Low Hanging Fruit” Concepts x New Balance 992, a glowing Air Jordan 13 Low to celebrate Singles’ Day, and more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.