Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that the holiday shopping season has ended just yet. Have a fan of sneakers on your list? There are some great pairs to consider that are hitting stores this week.

Nike has remixed the Air Force 1 with Swarovski crystals, A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan 1 is releasing again for anyone who missed out last week, two new Yeezys are on the way, and there is even an Adidas Forum Low inspired by Home Alone on the way for anyone who wants to really get into the holiday spirit.

Check out all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.