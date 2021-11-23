This week marks one of the busiest lineups of sneaker releases with the observance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It kicks off on Wednesday with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1, Patta’s “Night Maroon” Air Max 1, and the women’s exclusive “Bronze Eclipse” Dunk Low before things come to a halt on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Drops pick back up on Friday with the “Animal Instinct” Air Jordan 11 as well as Ronnie Fieg’s “Salmon Toe” and “Leather Back” Asics Gel-Lyte 5s. The bulk of the launches arrive on Saturday with two iterations of the Sacai x Kaws x Nike Blazer Low, a new Yeezy Boost 700 iteration, and “University Gold” Nike Dunks. Rounding out the launches will be the “Pink Toe” Reebok Question Mid and “Patchwork” Air Jordan 3 dropping on Cyber Monday.

Read on for a rundown of all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.