While some of the week’s most anticipated sneaker releases typically fall on a Saturday, two coveted Air Jordan 1s were up for grabs this morning including the OG-styled “Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 ‘85 as well as the “Freeze Out” Jordan 1 High in collaboration with Trophy Room, the store owned and operated by Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

Both releases went down at 10 a.m. ET and “Neutral Grey” saw a typical launch on the SNKRS app, quickly notifying shoppers that their pair were purchased or not. The latter style was made available via a raffle on the Trophy Room website, which resulted in numerous crashes that left many people unsuccessful in submitting an entry. The website issues led the store to switch to email entries, which also experienced hiccups after the inbox was overloaded. A second opening for Trophy Room email entries began at 12:45 ET but has now ended.

Limited to 12,000 pairs, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 “Freeze Out” pays homage to the rumored freezing out of MJ by his teammates during his first-ever NBA All-Star Game selection in 1985. It sports the iconic Chicago color scheme but features a “frozen” look throughout the red overlays on the upper, which sits atop a sail midsole and a translucent outsole.

Given how limited and how much demand there is for the collab, it’s expected that most sneaker fans will come away empty-handed, so we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from today’s drop to help everyone smile through the pain.