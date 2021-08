The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week's episode compiles all the best animated short clips from Season 1 for a humorous return to some of the most lighthearted and laughable moments from recent episodes. This special clip-show features stories told by such guests as Jon Wexler, Victor Cruz, Steven Smith and more, plus the hosts' own personal tales, all brought to life in animated form by artist Reece Parsons.