Back in 2016, the International Olympic Committee announced that skateboarding would officially be an Olympic sport at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. Ahead of the sport’s big debut, Nike SB has laid out its sneaker release plans coinciding with the inaugural competition.

The sneakers in the group include two “Gundam” Bandai x Nike SB Dunk Highs as well as three separate SB Dunk Lows designed in collaboration with FTC, Parra, and Quartersnacks. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these collabs, as early images of each pair have hit the net in the months leading up to today’s official unveiling.

In addition to the sneakers, Nike SB tapped Dutch artist and frequent collaborator Piet Parra to design federation kits for the United States, Japan, France, and Brazil skate teams. The design of each uniform draws inspiration from each of the country’s most popular sport with the Brazilian kit inspired by soccer, the French kit referencing tennis, the Japanese kit for baseball, and basketball for the U.S uniforms. A bird is also embroidered on the side of each uniform to further represent the spirit of each country.

The release dates for these upcoming Nike SB Dunk collabs have not been specified, but each pair is expected to release soon on the SNKRS app and at select Nike SB stockists. Scroll through for a full breakdown of the source of inspiration behind each of the collabs.