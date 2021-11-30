Beyoncé and Adidas just dropped a new video campaign prior to the launch of the Ivy Park “Halls of Ivy” collection that’s set to hit stores next month.

One of the notable names featured in the video, which can be viewed above, is Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, who appears at the 13-second mark. Vanessa also shared the thrill of seeing Natalia in the campaign in her latest Instagram post with a caption reading “I love this @nataliabryant @beyonce !!! Xo.” Other big names that are featured in the video include Ava Phillippe, Blue Ivy, Jalen Green, James Harden and Rumi Carter.

The collection will include several footwear options including the Ultraboost, the Super Sleek Boot, the Savage sneaker. The “Hall of Ivy” capsule will also feature 89 different apparel styles as well as 11 different accessories. Similar to previous Ivy Park releases, this “Hall of Ivy” collection features pieces designed for all genders, body shapes and different age groups.

Beyoncé’s Adidas Ivy Park “Hall of Ivy” collection will launch exclusively at Adidas.com on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. ET, with a wider drop set for Dec. 10.