Despite the economic doldrums we're facing at home and abroad during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hyped sneakers are still selling for big bucks.

After brigning you our selections for the year's best Air Jordans, best footwear collaborations, and overall best sneakers, we'll now take a look at one list that isn't up for debate: the year's most expensive pairs. From undeniable hype machines like the Ben & Jerry's x Nike SB Dunk Low to more obscure styles such as one of Rhude's patchwork paisley sneakers and reigional-exclusive offerings from the likes of Off-White x Jordan Brand, WTAPS x New Balance, and Kith x Nike, there's a wide assortment of shoes that are bringing in the cash so far this year.

Readers will notice that there is one conspicuous omission here: Dior's high-end and very limited Air Jordan 1 set that's already fetching more than $12,000 on the secondary market. Those Jordan 1s would likely top this list, but they released after our cut-off date for inclusion and there isn't enough historical resale data to calculate a good average secondary market price for them. But yes, we know, they're going for a lot.

See which sneakers are flipping for the most below as we round up the most expensive sneakers of 2020 (so far),