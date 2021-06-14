Have you ever found yourself wanting to wear that hyped sneaker that you just copped but don’t want to fully commit to keeping it? KYX World may have an answer for you.

KYX World is a first-of-its-kind sneaker subscription platform that offers what it’s calling a “try-before-you-buy and non-committal sneaker access model.” Every month, subscribers will receive a pair of sneakers that they can wear before having the option to buy it, or swap them out for a new pair next month.

KYX offers four subscription levels ranging from $49 per month up to $599 monthly where fans will have the choice to opt-in for either deadstock or lightly worn sneakers. The shoes that have been lightly worn will undergo an extensive cleaning and sanitizing process to give them a nearly new appearance between wears. The membership plans range according to the total number of pairs allotted per month, as well as the shoes’ value. As a preview, some of the sneakers that are up for grabs include Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail,” the Union LA x Jordan 4 “Off Noir,” and Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Clay Brown, among other coveted styles.

“I believe KYX can and will become the platform where people from all walks of life go for their favorite sneakers. KYX serves as an authentic and inclusive representation of street and sneaker culture in a way the footwear community does not currently reflect,” said KYX World co-founder and CEO, Brian Mupo.

Readers interested can sign up to be a subscriber of the KYX World platform here.