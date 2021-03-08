The sad fact remains that the sneaker world is sadly still a male-dominated one. It’s something we’ve been talking about for years now, but there’s still a lot of progress to be made. To that end, the team at Kick Game invited famed British models Jourdan Dunn and Eva Apio to go through some of their favourite kicks and talk about what it’s like to be a woman and a sneakerhead.

Filmed at Kick Game’s Covent Garden store in London, the new video (the second in a three-part series) sees the pair go head-to-head with five of their favourite sneakers, debating which is their favourite and breaking down what makes each shoe so special.