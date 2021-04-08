Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by legendary rapper and Dipset member Juelz Santana to talk about his love for the Nike Air Force 1, going sneaker shopping with Camron and Jim Jones, the first sneakers he wore when he got out of jail, and being in a recent Kith commercial.

