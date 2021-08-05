After delivering three Old Skool styles in 2017 for their first sneaker collaboration together, JJJJound and Vans are continuing their partnership with a new project dropping soon.

The latest sneaker release from the Montreal-based label is this trio of Vans Mid Skool styles shown here. Similar to the aforementioned Old Skool collab, the collab is offered in three colorways including black, brown, and green. The various shades from the respective hues dress the upper of the Mid Skools and are contrasted by white stitching and a matching outsole.

Unlike the traditional sneaker launches, the release will be staggered and the first drop begins with the black colorway on Aug. 10, the brown pair on Aug. 11, and green makeup on Aug. 12 at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET. A wider release of the collab will arrive at select Vault by Vans stockists on Aug. 14. The retail pricing for the pairs have yet to be announced.

Image via JJJJound