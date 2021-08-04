We’re sure you already know this but, if not, slides are having an absolutely enormous moment over the past 1-2 years. The ‘90s were about basketball sneakers. The ‘00s were for skate, the ‘10s were about the comfort of sock uppers and foam midsoles and, so far, the ‘20s are shaping up as a decade of dominance for laceless footwear.

With trends shifting their way, Havaianas is about to clock it with their latest release. The Brazilian brand has linked up with BAPE® to create the ultimate flip-flop flex. The BAPE® x Havaianas collection puts the classic ABC camo print on the iconic Havaianas flip-flop in three colours; verde (green), rosa (pink) and azul (blue).

To catch a pink or blue pair, hit Havaianas Australia online on August 7. The green pair, though? You’re gonna have to work for that one. They will be available exclusively via a customised BAPE® x Havaianas truck, which will be appearing in two Melbourne locations per day on August 7 and 8. Follow Havaianas Australia on IG (@havaianas.australia), find the truck, and you’ll have the summer on smash. Havaianas will even throw in some extras for anyone who cops a pair from the truck.

If the idea of copping a pair of flip-flops on a crisp 13° morning in Melbourne is too much for you, remember to switch on the TV and catch a few minutes of sweaty Olympic action in the home of BAPE® to get yourself in the zone.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist