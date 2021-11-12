The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they bring on professional BMX rider and friend of the program Nigel Sylvester for a conversation from ComplexCon. Sylvester discusses the new deal he signed with Jordan Brand, his days going into Supreme to buy SB Dunks, and his love of the Air Jordan 1. Also, the three cohosts talk about the best booths at ComplexCon, the best food at ComplexCon, and the outfits they put together for ComplexCon.