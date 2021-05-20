Over the past few years, fashion leaders like H&M have taken a turn towards sustainability. But while apparel companies work to create clothes from recycled materials and cotton fabrics that use less water and fewer pesticides, sneaker companies have had a harder time making similar changes. That is until Good News emerged in 2016. Founded in London by fashion industry insiders Nia Jones and Ben Tattersall, Good News has pioneered less-toxic sneaker making methods, using innovative materials like Bananatex®, a natural fiber from banana plants, and Vegea™, a vegan leather substitute made out of grapes. Even better, Jones and Tattersall recognize that healthy changes go down a bit easier when they’re delivered with a playful sense of humor and flat out cool designs.

That all made Good News a natural fit to collaborate with H&M, which it did recently on a unisex collection of seven vibrant, sneakers in seventies-inspired color palettes created using sustainable materials. “It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool,” says Nia Jones, co-founder of Good News.

If that piques your interest, check out the H&M x Good News sneakers below, then click through to cop a pair, or two, for yourself.

Faux Leather Sneakers