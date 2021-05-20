Over the past few years, fashion leaders like H&M have taken a turn towards sustainability. But while apparel companies work to create clothes from recycled materials and cotton fabrics that use less water and fewer pesticides, sneaker companies have had a harder time making similar changes. That is until Good News emerged in 2016. Founded in London by fashion industry insiders Nia Jones and Ben Tattersall, Good News has pioneered less-toxic sneaker making methods, using innovative materials like Bananatex®, a natural fiber from banana plants, and Vegea™, a vegan leather substitute made out of grapes. Even better, Jones and Tattersall recognize that healthy changes go down a bit easier when they’re delivered with a playful sense of humor and flat out cool designs.
That all made Good News a natural fit to collaborate with H&M, which it did recently on a unisex collection of seven vibrant, sneakers in seventies-inspired color palettes created using sustainable materials. “It was important for us to make the collection as sustainable as possible while still looking fun and cool,” says Nia Jones, co-founder of Good News.
If that piques your interest, check out the H&M x Good News sneakers below, then click through to cop a pair, or two, for yourself.
Faux Leather Sneakers
PRICE: $129
Clean and crisp, these fresh white sneakers are made from Vegea™ faux leather, a material derived from winemaking biowaste products. That means they’re stylish and sustainable, a combo that’s hard to beat.
Canvas High Top Sneakers
PRICE: $69.99
With a multi-tone colorblocked design, canvas made using organic and recycled cotton, and toecaps constructed with some recycled content, these Seventies-style high tops look and feel good, while also being good for the planet. A triple win!
Sneakers
PRICE: $59.99
A fashionable thick, chunky sole differentiates these sneakers from more traditional canvas plimsolls, as do their reduced environmental footprint. Buy some now and feel good about your purchase for years.
Canvas Sneakers
PRICE: $119
These low top canvas sneakers feature patterned twill side panels, contrasting heel caps, and fluted sole edges made in part with BLOOM™ ethylene vinyl acetate, a rubber replacement extracted largely from algae biomass.
Sneakers
PRICE: $59.99
These two-tone canvas low tops boast striking green canvas side panels at the instep, as well as thick thermoplastic rubber soles created using recycled content.
Canvas High Top Sneakers
PRICE: $69.99
With visually audacious stripes and a retro high top silhouette, this pair of sneakers are made using canvas with organic and recycled cotton content.
Sneakers
PRICE: $59.99
These allover paisley print sneakers are striking but wearable, with chunky soles created out of thermoplastic rubber featuring recycled content.