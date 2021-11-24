With the holidays upon us, everyone’s in the giving (and getting) mood. After a year of hot sneaker releases and countless missed drops, now is the time to pick up some heat for your feet.

As we transition into winter, there are loads of sneakers under retail that you can cop for yourself or your loved ones. From story-driven Air Jordan 1 High OG releases to archival Air Max collaborations that we waited for years to return, there’s plenty of head-turning shoes that are still attainable on the open market.

Canvassing the best steals from Jordan Brand, Yeezy, Nike and more, here’s a roundup of winter sale sneakers you can shop right now on GOAT.