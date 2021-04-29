Fresh from releasing its atmos collaboration earlier this month, Dr. Martens have reunited with New York store Bodega for a fresh take on their three-eye 1461 silhouette.

Dr. Martens are celebrating the iconic model’s 60th anniversary this year, with the duo’s second collaborative model featuring a mixed-material aesthetic that provides a slickly styled celebration of what both imrpints do best.

The collaborative Bodega three-eye 1461 features a range of elevated materials to the model’s renowned all-black upper, with a Tectuff toe-cap and hits of pebbled leather and suede providing extra eye-catching additions for the classic silhouette.

The shoe also features a sturdy Wintergrip outsole, providing a hard-wearing new aesthetic that the duo also referenced in their first collaboration together in 2019.

You can cop the Bodega x Dr. Martens 1461 now via the Dr. Martens web store and select stockists. Get a closer look at the model below.