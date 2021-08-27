The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the hosts discuss the history of Travis Scott's sneaker collaborations, from his Air Force 1s to his Air Jordan 4s all the way up to his most recent projects, his duo of Jordan 1s made with Fragment Design. The hosts discuss their favorite sneakers that Travis has released and which ones they think made the most impact. Also, they tackle the question of Travis vs. Kanye West in the sneaker game. Aside from the Travis talk, the three relive Welty's wild weekend, Brendan's Action Bronson experience, and Joe's most recent sneaker pickup.