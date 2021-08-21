The Darkside Initiative, a San Francisco-based sneaker and clothing boutique, took a different approach when it came to last month’s release of the coveted Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High. The store opted to hold a donation raffle to raise funds for charity.

Earlier this month, the Darkside Initiative announced the results from the raffle on Instagram where they confirmed that a grand total of $274,527 was raised and all the proceeds went to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation. In order to participate in a chance to cop the collab, shoppers were required to make a donation of $3 per entry and entrants were able to purchase as many raffle tickets as they pleased.

Scott founded the Cactus Jack Foundation last year and according to the non-profit’s website, its mission is to empower and enrich the youth by providing them with access to education and creative resources.

In addition to the Darkside Initiative’s charity raffle, the Travis Scott x Fragment x Jordan 1 High was also available through Scott’s online store via a standard drawing but some Twitter users claimed they were able to exploit the drop by using sneaker bots that allowed them to submit up to 32,000 entries into the raffle.

At the time of writing, the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High is reselling for around $3,141 on StockX.