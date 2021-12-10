In 2001, Jordan Brand entered the new year with new objectives. With Michael Jordan back on the court as a member of the Washington Wizards, the Jumpman logo was all about telling new stories for the next generation by revising old favorites with modern palettes.

That spring, the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey” changed the landscape of retro releases by rolling out an all-new colorway on a classic model that instantly proved as universally beloved as the originals. Canvassing the court favorite in a neutral palette allowed the brand to extend its cache to a younger audience that viewed retro Jordans as a fashion statement first and a basketball shoe second.

In honor of the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey” returning for its 20th anniversary this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best grey Air Jordan retros available now on GOAT.