Converse has linked up with The Pokémon Company to unveil a footwear and apparel collection, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the mega-popular video game, trading card, and anime empire.

Headlining the collaboration is the Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star “First Partners” which arrives in a classic black canvas upper and features graphics of beloved characters – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth, and Jigglypuff. The asymmetrical pair also swaps out the classic Chuck patch and top eyelet and replaces it with a Poké Ball and a custom license plate, along with a lightning bolt motif inspired by Pikachu’s Electric-type Moves.

Next in line is the “Poké Ball” colourway which is presented with a white upper and monochrome graphics of the aforementioned cast. On the lateral walls, a Poké Ball is embedded into the shoe near the ankle collars.

Adding to the sneaker offering is a selection of heavy metal tour merch-inspired tees, a commemorative hoodie, a sherpa-lined Jigglypuff crewneck, and a range of accessories.

Get a closer look at the collection below. You can cop the full Converse x Pokémon range via the Converse webstore and at global retailers on December 10.