Complex is teaming up with the Shoe Surgeon to give two lucky followers the sneaker experience of a lifetime. One winner will be enrolled in the Surgeon’s Sneaker Design 101 class in either New York City or Los Angeles.

The description for the Sneaker Design class reads: “Learn key terms used in the industry before dissecting a creative design brief. You will go step by step into the design process from inspiration to conceptualization, refinement and final review. Organize your ideas through an inspiration and trend board. Conceptualization – bring your ideas to life through sketching, thumbnail techniques, and rendering. Give and receive constructive feedback from your peers and instructors and use that to refine your initial concept. Present your full idea with your final design review. Gain marketable skills to get your foot in the door into the fashion and design industry.”

The description for the Sneaker Development class reads: “In this 2 day course, you will be completely immersed in everything you need to know about developing a sneaker. Walk through each step of the process including how to create a product spec, understanding the outsole detail, blueprint corrections, and review.

Students will learn how to source materials needed for mass production, walk through fit trials, and prepare to send their design to production. By the end of this course, students will gain a valuable understanding of the sneaker industry and leave with marketable skills to get your foot in the door of the fashion and design industry.”

Both courses will run from 9am-6pm. Make sure to check out the official contest rules below.

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING

By entering and participating in the New Complex Sneakers Giveaway. (“Sweepstakes”), you agree to comply with these Official Rules. Any noncompliance with the Official Rules will result in your Entry being deemed ineligible. PLEASE READ THESE RULES.

This Sweepstakes is void outside the territory specified below and where prohibited by law.

[This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.]

Sweepstakes Entry Time. The New Complex Sneakers Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on 12:01 AM PT on November 10, 2021 and end on 11:59 PM PT on November 19, 2021 (“Entry Period”). Sponsor’s clock shall be the official timekeeper.

Eligible Participants. Only individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their state of residence, and who are legal residents of the United States of America are eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates, or Shoe Surgeon and their respective household members (whether or not related) and immediate family members (regardless of place of residence), are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. Entries from ineligible individuals will be rejected by Sponsor.

In case of any dispute as to participant identity, the authorized account holder of the account used to enter a participant’s Entry shall be deemed the participant.

Sponsor Decisions. Sponsor’s decisions regarding these Official Rules shall be final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who: (1) does not comply with these Official Rules; (2) tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Sweepstakes, or the operation of any websites or systems used to administer the Sweepstakes; or (3) who otherwise acts to or attempts to act to disrupt the Sweepstakes or undermine the Sweepstakes’s legitimacy in any way. If Sweepstakes operation or administration is impaired or thwarted in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to, fraud or technical problems, Sponsor may in its sole discretion: (1) terminate the Sweepstakes; (2) suspend and/or reschedule the Sweepstakes; or (3) modify these Official Rules in order to accommodate the impairment or disruption.

How to Enter

You may enter by: (1) following the Complex Sneakers Instagram or Twitter page. (2) using your Instagram or Twitter handle to post a comment on the Complex Sneakers page with the following comment: “I am entering to win the New Complex Sneakers Giveaway x Complexcon for the Development 101 or Design 101 class in New York or California.” ((3) You must repost your entry to your Instagram personal story or Twitter Moments to enter the New Complex Sneakers Giveaway. (4). Your repost to your personal story must visibly indicate that you are reposting to enter the giveaway. (5) You must follow and tag @complexsneakers, @srgnacademy, @theshoesurgeon in your social media post and on your personal story post. (6) You must also use the hashtags “#complexcontest or #complexsweepstakes in your posts.

You should only submit Entries from one account. Do not create multiple accounts or use automated methods to enter multiple times, as such Entries will be disqualified.

Prize

One (1x) winner shall be chosen to enroll in the Shoe Surgeon Academy Development 101 class. One (1x) winner shall be chosen to enroll in the Shoe Surgeon Academy Design 101 class.

Average Retail Value: One (1x) Development 101 course for One Thousand Dollars ($1,000 USD total). One (1x) Design 101 course for One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($1,500 USD total).

Total ARV of all Prizes: The total prize value of two (2x) Shoe Surgeon Academy courses is Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500 USD total).

Winner Selection and Odds of Winning

Potential winners will be chosen via random drawing by Sponsor from a pool of all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period. The random drawing will be held on or about November 20, 2021.

The number of eligible Entries received by Sponsor determines the odds of winning.

If due to a printing, production, or other error, more prizes are claimed than are intended to be awarded for any prize level, the intended prizes will be awarded in a random drawing from among all verified and validated prize claims received for that prize level. In no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded.

Winner Conditions. Sponsor will notify potential winners via direct message or email on or around November 20, 2021. Potential winners will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility and Publicity Release Form (except where prohibited) and W-9/tax paperwork (collectively, “Winner Form”) before receiving the Grand Prize or the Runner-Up Prizes (collectively, the “Prize”). If a potential winner fails to respond or fails to execute the Winner Form or refuses to do so within three (3) days of receiving notification from Sponsor, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion and time permitting, disqualify the potential winner and select a replacement. The Prize is not transferable or assignable. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions of Prize will be allowed, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize.

Winner List. For a list of winners, please email sweepstakes@complex.com within one (1) year from the end of the Entry Period.