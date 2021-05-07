The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to graffiti writer and graphic designer Haze. The artist talks about his long history working on collaboration sneakers, from his New Balance 574 to his Nike Air Force 1 to the set of Dunks he did in 2003. Haze also discusses building his brand and connecting with Japanese streetwear icons Hiroshi Fujiwara and Nigo. Elsewhere, Welty gets a brief birthday celebration and the co-hosts talk about the effects of sneaker hype.