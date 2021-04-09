The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys speak to Dominic Ciambrone, also known as, the Shoe Surgeon. Dominic shares how he became inspired to create custom designed sneakers with a surprise story that includes Pharrell Williams. He goes on to tell some stories behind some of his custom designs for celebrity clients, what’s coming down the pipeline in the future and more.