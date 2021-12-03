The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this episode, they are joined by Trinidad James, a member of the Complex family and Full Size Run co-host. Trinidad talks about his Hommewrk brand and landmark first sneaker collaboration with Saucony, explaining exactly how the shoes happened and reliving the moment he sold out of them at ComplexCon. Also, the co-hosts discuss Joe’s squandered rollerblading career and reflect on the impact Virgil Abloh had in sneakers.