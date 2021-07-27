Sometimes the best sneakers aren’t the ones you have to jump through hoops to get. They’re the pairs that are sitting on the shelves at your local store right now, or maybe even the ones that have been online for a few months and are now discounted. Some might call them bricks, but don’t be so quick to dismiss these oft-overlooked styles. There’s more out there than the nearly impossible-to-cop collabs and the limited releases that flip for triple their retail price.

You already know about shoes like the timeless white-on-white Nike Air Force 1 and the Converse Chuck Taylor, so there’s no need to go back over those. This is about the sneakers you may have already breezed past on Instagram, maybe even a model you’re used to seeing other people wear day-to-day but had never considered for your own closet. Whether you need something utilitarian that can be worn daily or a pair with a little more pizazz, we’ve chosen something for everyone here.