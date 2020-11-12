Nike is giving its members a reason to spend money on sneakers an exclusive sale going on right now.

The latest promotion is part of the Swoosh's week-long Member Day event that kicked off on Nov. 9 and will run through Friday. Unlike the sales that are typically offered by the brand, the current discounts aren't just limited to items in the sales section, but are applicable to recently released kicks like the LeBron 18, Adapt BB 2.0, and more. To access this sale, all you need to do is sign into your Nike Plus account and enter the code "SIGNIN" at checkout, which knocks an additional 20 percent off all items.

Readers looking to take advantage of the savings should act fast as the offer ends tomorrow.