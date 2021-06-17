Didn’t cop the hype shoe that sold out the second it hit shelves? Who needs it! In our new series Northern Soles, Toronto sneakerhead Andy Dang (who you may know as @certified on Instagram) gives a rundown of new sneakers in Canada that are criminally slept-on, and which you’ve actually got a chance of grabbing. From some PUMA Suedes honouring the late Nipsey Hussle to an adidas collab with one of Berlin’s hottest streetwear stores, there’s a whole bunch of under-the-radar heat worthy of your attention this month.

Watch the first episode of Northern Soles below, and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list.