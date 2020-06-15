Ronnie Fieg has done it all. Yes, the Kith founder and designer made a name for himself in the footwear world during the 2010s through his work with Asics, but his portfolio of collaborators at this point features almost every major sneaker brand. He has revived retro silhouettes, remade new ones, and tweaked archival designs. As one of the most prolific collaborators of the past decade, he's built a deep and varied catalog.

A catalog so deep deserves reflection: How do the touchstone pairs of his resume hold up years later? Where do his early Asics gems rank against the current Kith output? We studied the sneakers Fieg's released, counting everything from initial output at seminal New York City shoe shop David Z. to his most current designs, debating their merits and historical significance.

Note that the considerations included shoes that arrived before Fieg opened his first Kith store in 2011. While they did not technically bear the shop's name upon arrival, those shoes are an important part of his story, hence the inclusion. These are the best Kith sneaker collaborations. —​Brendan Dunne