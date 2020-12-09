It’s a safe bet Air Jordans won’t go out of style during any of our lifetimes. Yet, Retro 1s and high-profile collabs aside, it felt like enthusiasm was waning on the line a bit over the last few years. It wasn’t long ago that you could pick up a once-coveted original colorway days after release. Then, in 2020, while the world was reeling in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a saving grace came in the form of ESPN’s The Last Dance docuseries. The nostalgia-packed doc saw interest in Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls cohort skyrocket. This of course extended to Jordan sneakers, which were presented in a new light for the younger audience and reilluminated for older fans. Never-before-seen footage of MJ lacing deadstock pairs of OGs and then putting in work on the court just hits different than grainy YouTube clips.

With interest in the line reinvigorated, the brand had a strong rotation of product to keep the momentum going. There was the return of the "DMP" Jordan 6, a sneaker that celebrated Jordan's first championship win. There were collabs ranging from the usual suspects like Off-White and Union, along with a step into the haute couture realm with Dior. The brand even brought back the "Banned" Air Ship sneakers, a pair that once seemed like it would go unacknowledged.

These are Complex's picks for the 10 best Air Jordan drops of 2020. —Riley Jones