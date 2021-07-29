We’re a few days into the Tokyo Olympics. Australia is quietly crushing it in the pool, Patty Mills and the Boomers are dispensing of all challengers on the hardwood and we’ve even picked up two medals in rowing. But while the action happens in the arenas, footwear fans are focused on what our athletes are wearing around the village.

ASICS have kitted out the Australian team for 2021. The local arm of the heritage Japanese brand has designed and produced the jerseys, shorts, tights and whatever else is needed in the pursuit of more gold medals. As part of the kit, the Australian team also scored athlete-exclusive pairs of the GEL-Quantum 360 ‘Delegation’. The 360s sport Australia’s classic green and gold colours, finished with Olympic Rings, AUS detailing and a boxing kangaroo on the inner.

The sneakers are reminiscent of the ‘Australia’ Nike Prestos, which were gifted to Australian athletes for the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and quickly became grails for collectors. In 2000, the Presto was Nike’s latest product. For 2021, ASICS has instead focused on one of the brand’s most popular offerings; the GEL-Quantum 360. It seems an appropriate choice for a sneaker to represent the country; skim YouTube for Australian hip-hop and you’ll see 360s. Take a walk through any suburb of Australia, and you’ll see kids in tracksuits and 360s.

Maybe, like the Presto, we’ll get a wide-release retro of these sometime in 20 years. For now though, enjoy the pics courtesy of Australia’s high-jump medal threat Brandon Starc, cos you’re not getting a pair. They should probably send a pair out to Spanian, though.

Image via Brandon Starc