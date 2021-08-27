Michael Jordan may have been born to fly, but he lives to drive. Over the course of his illustrious basketball career, Jordan was often seen speeding through the streets of Chicago in some of the fastest sports cars on the market.

After retiring from basketball for good in 2003, the athlete famously known as Air Jordan devoted his post-playing time to furthering his business ventures. Continuing to profit off his passions, MJ founded his own motorcycle racing team in 2004. In short order, his need for speed and soaring sneaker line collided in 2006 with the release of the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning.”

Inspired by the Tour Yellow jackets worn in competition by Michael Jordan’s racing team, the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” visualized velocity and moved accordingly. Released only to Team Jordan members signed in to Jumpman23.com with matching apparel, the revved up retros accelerated the idea of how boldly an iconic sneaker could be reimagined.

After years in the vault, the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” returns tomorrow, August 28 for the first time since its 2006 debut. As a nod to where it all started, the famous Flight script scores the tongue while the Tour Yellow upper and black mesh underlays point to the game’s evolution. Built for flight and inspired by speed, this retro classic is going to move fast once it drops.

Be sure to pick up your pair of the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” tomorrow on GOAT.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT