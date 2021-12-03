Every now and then, defective Air Jordan sneakers can slip past quality control at the production factories and onto sneaker shelves. The latest pair is this Air Jordan 3 “Patchwork,” which features details that the buyer didn’t initially anticipate.

Joey Malebranche, who goes by @Tr3sMilagros on Twitter, shared images today of this defective “Patchwork” Jordan 3 and in the photos show the Jumpman on the heel tab featuring additional stitching that protrudes from the logo’s lower extremities.

“Ummm, these gotta go back unforgivable Quality Control issue,” Malebranche wrote on the Twitter caption of his defective “Patchwork” Jordan 3.

The owner of this flawed Air Jordan 3 said that he bought the pair directly from the Nike SNKRS app and only spotted the defect when he was inspecting the details of the shoe. At first, Malebranche thought the error was a loose thread until upon further inspection.

“I was going to swap to orange laces, just checking the quality and details I might have missed and there MJ was in all his glory,” Malebranche told Complex.

Nike states on its website that all defective or flawed items purchased directly from the brand do come with an extended 60-day return policy but Malebranche said that he plans to keep the defective pair despite the many individuals who are offering to buy the shoes from him on Twitter.