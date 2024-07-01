Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunks Are Releasing for the First Time Ever

One of the most sought-after Nike Dunks ever created is expected to be dropping for the very first time.

Without any warning, Nike posted a cryptic video on social media this weekend that showed the unreleased Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunk High. The sneaker was swarmed by bees as a reference to the style's killer bee-themed colorway. According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a retro of the collab (style code: HJ4320-001) is releasing for the first time this fall.

The "Wu-Tang" Nike Dunks were originally created back in the late '90s and only 36 pairs were believed to be in existence. The sneaker takes the OG-styled "Goldenrod" Dunk colorway as the base but features the legendary rap group's iconic logo on the heel counter and tongue tag. The upcoming version is expected to don a "Black/Pollen/White" color scheme identical to the OG pair.

Select pairs from the original run have made their way onto the secondary market and auctioneers from time to time, and generally demanded an asking price of over $10,000. At the time of writing, a size 7.5 pair is currently listed on Sotheby's for $27,000.

A firm release date for the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk retro has yet to be announced by the Swoosh.