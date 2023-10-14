Some of the noticeable differences of the sneaker project include one pair featuring a strap at the forefoot, while the pair spotted at the Cannes Film Festival does not. Familiar Travis Scott details including the reverse Swoosh branding and "Cactus Jack" branding also appear on the shoe.

Not only is Travis Scott expected to release a new sneaker with Jordan Brand this year, but both entities also announced their multi-day "Road to Utopia" sweepstakes earlier this week, in which a lucky group of 23 pairs of people will win a trip to Egypt centered around the official launch of Travis' new album Utopia.

Per the early release info, the Travis Scott x Jordan Cut the Check sneaker will debut this holiday season, with additional colorways slated to release throughout 2024. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (07/21): With the release of Utopia quickly approaching, Travis Scott has recently been spotted wearing the white-based Jordan Cut the Check, most notably in his video for "K-POP" featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

UPDATE (09/05): It turns out that Travis Scott's new Jordan Brand silhouette isn't called "Cut the Check" after all. In an exclusive interview with Complex, Jordan Brand's vice president Reggie Saunders confirmed that the brand has yet to officially land on a name for the silhouette.

"I'm not gonna say the name," Saunders said. "People keep throwing out a name, but that's not the name; we haven't even landed on one yet. It's a feeling. It's gonna be interesting what we come up with, because we've been throwing out all kinds of names. And then today, I got a text from a footwear guy saying, 'Hey, we need to talk about these three things, and that's one.'"

Travis' unnamed Jordan sneaker is rumored to arrive in stores this holiday season, but the release has not yet been announced.

UPDATE (10/14): After it was confirmed by Jordan Brand's vice president Reggie Saunders that Travis Scott's new Jordan sneaker isn't called "Cut the Check," new info about the actual name of the silhouette has emerged. Per Sole Retriever, the sneaker is reportedly called the Jumpman Jack and will debut this holiday season. Check back soon for official updates.