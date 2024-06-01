Contrary to reports earlier this year that suggest Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are moving away from collaborating on the Air Jordan 1, rumors are now circulating that a new “Black/Olive” Air Jordan 1 collab could be on the way.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low donning a "Black/Sail/Medium Olive/Muslin" color scheme is on tap for Fall 2024. Images for the purported style are currently unavailable and likely won't surface for months, but the accounts have provided a mock-up depiction of what to expect next year.

The image suggests that the rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorway will feature a black-based upper offset by olive overlay panels. Like past iterations, Travis' signature reverse Swoosh logo once again appears on the lateral side, while "Cactus Jack" branding is expected to appear on the tongue. The accounts also shared multiple style codes for the sneaker, which hints that the collab will be available in various sizes, including adult's, preschool's, and toddler's sizes.

This year alone, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand released two Air Jordan 1 Low colorways, including the women's exclusive "Olive" pair in April and a golf version in October.

As of now, neither Travis nor Jordan Brand have confirmed the release of their rumored "Black/Olive" Air Jordan 1 collab. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (11/30/23): Thanks to @Knowing_Kicks on Instagram, we now have a first look at what's believed to be a sample version of the upcoming "Black/Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. At the time of writing, the project is rumored to hit retailers sometime in Fall 2024.

UPDATE (06/01/24): According to newly leaked info from @Mr_Unloved1s and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Black/Olive" Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low colorway is not releasing, but the "Medium Olive" iteration of the project is expected to take its place when it drops on Sept. 9. Check back soon for official updates.