A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

It's hard to top last week's strong lineup of releases, but there are still several notable sneaker drops arriving this week.

Some of the sneakers on the way include a wider release of Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 3, the "Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1, "Philly" Nike Dunk Low, RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis, and more.

Scroll on for a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.