A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Metallic Burgundy' Air Jordan 1 to the Huf x Nike Air Max 1, here's a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jun 18, 2024
Via Nike

It's hard to top last week's strong lineup of releases, but there are still several notable sneaker drops arriving this week.

Some of the sneakers on the way include a wider release of Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 3, the "Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1, "Philly" Nike Dunk Low, RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis, and more.

Scroll on for a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Star Wars x Adidas NMD R1

Via Adidas

Price: $150
When: Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Adidas has tapped contemporary Tokyo gallery Nanzuka to co-create a collection of Star Wars-themed sneakers, with one of the pairs being an NMD R1 inspired by the iconic villain, Darth Vader.

Nike Dunk Low 'Philly'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike pays tribute to the city of Philadelphia with this "Philly" Dunk Low shown above. To create this style, the brand teamed up with local Philly boutiques including Creme and Lapstone & Hammer to give the shoe a more authentic design. 

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3

Via Nike

Price: $225
When: Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: After releasing early last week through the artist's Get Super Cool web store, Jordan Brand is giving fans another chance at copping Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 3 collab on Thursday.

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis

Via Nike

Price: $222
When: Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Virtual collectibles company RTFKT has brought its reimagined Nike Dunk Genesis to physical form with the sneaker dropping this week. This pair also serves as a channel to its virtual counterpart with an NFC tag that owners can scan on the shoe.

Air Jordan 11 Low 'Legend Pink'

Via Nike

Price: $190
When: Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is introducing a new Air Jordan 11 Low colorway that's perfect to pair with your summer fit. This women's exclusive "Legend Pink" makeup dons a simple white mesh upper paired with a pink patent leather mudguard and matching outsole.

Huf x Nike Air Max 1

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its original release, Huf and Nike have reissued their Air Max 1 collab. There are three colorways of the project releasing this month, but only the "Anthracite and Medium Grey" iteration is launching on the SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Metallic Burgundy'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: For the first time since its original 1985 drop, Jordan Brand is rereleasing the "Metallic Burgundy" Air Jordan 1 High. The sneaker is equipped with a white-based leather upper offset by burgundy patent leather overlays, including the Swoosh and collar.

