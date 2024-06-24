G-Dragon Has Another Nike Air Force 1 Collab Coming Soon

It appears that K-pop star G-Dragon and Nike have a third installment of the "Para-noise" Air Force 1 collab, as evidenced by these new images.

According to leaker @xcsnkr on Instagram, this latest project between G-Dragon's Peaceminusone fashion label and the Swoosh will arrive this fall. Unlike the standard white and black color scheme featured in the two previous pairs, this new "Para-noise 3.0" iteration dons colorful Swoosh logos on the sides, including in pink, teal, and yellow. The sneaker features a black-based upper that is expected to wear away and reveal G-Dragon's artwork underneath the base layer, while a stained white midsole sits below. This colorway also comes with a pair of thick black and white shoelaces and a Peaceminusone-branded hangtag attached by the collar.

G-Dragon and Nike introduced their first "Para-noise" Air Force 1 Low in November 2019 and followed it up with a second colorway a year later.

At the time of writing, the release of the "Para-noise 3.0" Air Force 1 Low has not been confirmed by either of the parties involved.