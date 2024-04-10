Nike Turns the Olympic Rings into Pears on This SB Dunk

The Nike SB releases centered around this year's Summer Olympics in Paris are starting to pile up, as a third sneaker has been added to the fold.

A newly leaked image shared by @Modernnotoriety on X reveals that an "Olympic Pear" SB Dunk Low colorway is hitting retailers soon. The sneaker sports a rather plain color scheme, including a predominantly white leather upper that's contrasted by a metallic gold Swoosh logo on each of the side panels. This pair's standout detail is the iconic Olympic rings on the heel counter that have been altered to resemble the silhouette of a pear. Sticking with the simple execution are the white midsole and gum brown outsole underneath.

In addition to this "Olympic Pear" colorway, Nike is also expected to release new "Safari" and "Escargot" makeups of the popular SB Dunk Low to coincide with the Summer Olympics later this year.

Currently, release info for the "Olympic Pear" SB Dunk Low has yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for updates in the coming weeks.