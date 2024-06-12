Detailed Look at the 'City of Cinema' Nike SB Dunk

Nike will continue to pay tribute to the city of Paris with yet another SB Dunk release, as evidenced by these leaked images here.

Dubbed the "City of Cinema," images shared by @masterchefian show that this upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low appears to directly reference the ambiance of Parisian movie theaters with gold paint-splattered uppers, velvet collars and tongues, and special graphics on the footbed. An early sample of the style from @sbheadsbe on Instagram surfaced last month that revealed a stained detail on the midsole, but the new images confirm that element has been scrapped from the retail pairs.

Other Parisian-themed sneakers that Nike has released or is planning to drop this year include the two-shoe "City of Love" SB Dunks that dropped for Valentine's Day, along with the "Escargot" Dunk Low, which will arrive later this year.

According to Sole Retriever, the "City of Cinema" Nike SB Dunk Low will hit retailers sometime this holiday season.