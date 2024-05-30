Deion Sanders Previews Upcoming Nike Air DT Max '96 Colorway

There's a new iteration of Deion Sanders' classic Nike Air DT Max '96 coming, with an early look previewed on social media by the man himself.

In the video captured by the content team for the Colorado Buffaloes, the team where Sanders is currently the head coach, Prime Time is seen wearing an unreleased DT Max '96 colorway rumored to drop later this fall. In the video below, Sanders breaks down the shoe, revealing a graphic of his face visible through the heel of the outsole. The rest of this pair dons a white and gold color scheme, which is likely inspired by the Buffaloes' home team colors. There are subtle black mini Swoosh logos on the collar and on the midfoot strap.

Prior to the release of this white and gold colorway, the "Varsity Maize" Nike Air DT Max '96 is slated to hit retailers on June 14, following the initial shock drop in February.

At the time of writing, release details for this new DT Max '96 makeup have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.