Kyrie Irving Debuts New Anta Shoe Ahead of NBA Finals

We're only a few days removed from Kyrie Irving and Anta signing the Dallas Mavericks guard's dad, Drederick Irving, to a sneaker deal. Now, the sportswear brand has enlisted Drederick to unveil the latest Kai sneaker.

Ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals yesterday, Anta took to social media to unveil the Kai 1 Speed in the "Twin Flame" colorway. In the Instagram caption of the post, the brand confirmed that this iteration was designed by Drederick and celebrates Kyrie's return to Boston, which is the city "where the love story of his parents, Elizabeth and Dred Irving began."

The Kai 1 Speed features a combination of mesh and leather on the mid-cut upper. Like the original Kai 1, Kyrie's signature logo appears on the tongue and on the heel of the outsole.

Kyrie also wore the unreleased Kai 1 Speed during the pre-game warmups for Game 1 of the NBA Finals yesterday before swapping to the standard Kai 1.

As of now, a release date for the Anta Kai 1 Speed has not been announced by the brand.