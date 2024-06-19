How to Buy the 'Green Grails' Anta Kai 1

Now that the 2023–24 NBA season has officially ended, Anta is looking back at Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks' journey of reaching this year's Finals with the latest Kai 1 colorway.

Dubbed "Green Grails," this new Anta Kai 1 draws inspiration from the concept of heirlooms that are passed down from generation to generation. The sneaker dons a predominantly green color scheme akin to the style's name and is offset by yellow accents throughout. This pair also features a more durable gum rubber outsole underneath.

"We’re excited about this next release as the momentum continues to build on and off the court for Kai and the tribe," Shaneika Warden, Anta's color design director, said. "It’s such an honor to continue creating a product that holds us all to a higher standard while celebrating such a historical journey thus far. We must continue to deliver premium products with soul, passion, and purpose. That said, we look forward to sharing it with the ever-expanding tribe. Peace and light."

Readers will be able to cop this "Green Grails" Anta Kai 1 on June 22 at Anta.com and at select retailers including Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, Sneaker Room, and Kicks Crew. The sneaker retails for $125.